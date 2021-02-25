Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 23,262 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $135,159.60.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $355,514.40.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $95,703.60.

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $89,839.75.

On Friday, February 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $84,078.80.

CVEO stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 39,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 16.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

