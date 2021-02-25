Civitas (CIV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $60.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $62,247.17 and $60.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00018425 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004337 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000919 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001086 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001075 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,963,345 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

