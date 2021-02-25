Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Down 15.9%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s stock price traded down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.61. 9,272,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 592% from the average session volume of 1,340,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

