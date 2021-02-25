Clark Estates Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 448,440 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 5.3% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 12,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,572,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 22,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 219,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.51. 836,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,541,275. The firm has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

