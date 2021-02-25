Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases 60,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,136,252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $240.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

