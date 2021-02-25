Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 11,325 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.8% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 582,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,427,477. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

