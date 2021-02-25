Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 23,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 253.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.77. 84,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

