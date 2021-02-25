Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 86,890 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clark Estates Inc. NY cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,890 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,863,000 after purchasing an additional 241,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.37. The company had a trading volume of 151,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $147.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average of $122.29. The company has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

