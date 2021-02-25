Clash Token Tops One Day Volume of $15,802.00 (SCT)

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. Clash Token has a total market cap of $373,529.36 and $15,802.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Clash Token has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Clash Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,048.83 or 0.99455273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00037981 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00123196 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Clash Token Coin Profile

Clash Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 1,985,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,000 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

