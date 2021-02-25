Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $91.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $89.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $89.83.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 54,959 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

