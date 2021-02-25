Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) traded down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.82. 10,734,151 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 4,046,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

The firm has a market cap of $850.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

