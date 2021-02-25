Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 8,654 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.6% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.35 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

