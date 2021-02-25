Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Shares Gap Down to $2.65

Clear Leisure plc (LON:CLP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03), but opened at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). Clear Leisure shares last traded at GBX 2.49 ($0.03), with a volume of 17,901,641 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.37.

About Clear Leisure (LON:CLP)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

