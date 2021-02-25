ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a PE ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

