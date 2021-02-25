Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Down 14.7%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares dropped 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 35,517,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 17,501,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 2.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

