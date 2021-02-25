Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition (NYSE:CLII) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.10. 772,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,194,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLII. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $287,000.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

