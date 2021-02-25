CloakCoin Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $2,605.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000570 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014694 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,592,426 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

