CloakCoin Price Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $5,936.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000617 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00015459 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,592,229 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.