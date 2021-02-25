Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.16. 186,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,166 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,449 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth $2,928,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

