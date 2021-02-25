Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Down 6.2%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) fell 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.57 and last traded at $71.72. 4,539,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,462,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Truist raised their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.89 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,710.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,628 shares of company stock valued at $54,227,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

