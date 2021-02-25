Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Down 6.1%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) was down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 14,863,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 18,809,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLOV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.
About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.
