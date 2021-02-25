Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Down 6.1%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) was down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 14,863,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 18,809,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLOV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 687,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $6,220,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $3,943,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $2,953,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $2,358,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

