CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $210.68

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.68 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 221.50 ($2.89). CLS shares last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.88), with a volume of 272,856 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CLS from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £904.42 million and a PE ratio of 10.02.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

