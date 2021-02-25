CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $230.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

CME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.76.

CME Group stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.80. 2,395,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,675. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.54 and its 200 day moving average is $175.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,559 shares of company stock worth $6,168,316 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in CME Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

