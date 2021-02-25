CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.45.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after purchasing an additional 760,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after buying an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,064,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

