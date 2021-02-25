CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Trading 0.5% Higher

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNP Assurances in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

CNP Assurances SA provides personal insurance and reinsurance products in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, property and casualty, loss of income, and health insurance products; term creditor insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans and annuities, as well as support and assistance services.

