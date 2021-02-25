Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCLAF)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

