Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of CDE stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 214,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,498. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $2,017,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $6,707,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

