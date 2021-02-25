Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 6.7%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 4,923,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,668,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,242,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

