Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 50,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,655. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 149.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $92.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $222,489.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,190 shares of company stock worth $531,393. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCOI. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

