Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Cognex worth $89,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognex news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 187,200 shares of company stock worth $15,179,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

