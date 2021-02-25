Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,889. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $928,944.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,817 shares of company stock worth $2,374,447. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

