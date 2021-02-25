Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.37. 25,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,923. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $928,944.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

