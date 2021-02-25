Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director James A. Donahue Sells 20,000 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Cohu stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,952. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.
