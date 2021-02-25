Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director James A. Donahue Sells 20,000 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cohu stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,952. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 70.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cohu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

