Coin Artist (COIN) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $22,973.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist token can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002565 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.78 or 0.00705352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00030837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00036042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Coin Artist Token Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

