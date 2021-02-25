Coinlancer (CL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.90 Million

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $257,212.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Coinlancer has traded 51.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00706020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00029852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00034215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.