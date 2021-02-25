CoinUs 1-Day Volume Tops $44.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $44.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006776 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006336 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000111 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.