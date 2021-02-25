CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Stock Price Down 30.1%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) shares fell 30.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.23. 635,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 170,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Several research firms recently commented on CLGN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.11.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGN. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 275,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 45,050 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

