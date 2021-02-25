Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Hits $1.18 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded up 92% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $1,675.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,091.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.74 or 0.01035733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.12 or 0.00390979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00029783 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003635 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005285 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

