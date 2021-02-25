Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Shares Down 13%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares dropped 13% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 4,661,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,510,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The firm has a market cap of $48.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which provides online and offline entertainment performances and music education services. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

