Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Columbia Property Trust worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.95. 36,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on CXP shares. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

