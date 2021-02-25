Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) Trading Down 2%

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 12,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 3,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 79.55% of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

