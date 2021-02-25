Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,550,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,491,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Comcast worth $2,334,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.86. 468,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,136,252. The company has a market cap of $242.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

