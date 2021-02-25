Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Sells $206,010.00 in Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CMA traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.58. 991,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. B. Riley boosted their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

