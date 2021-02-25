Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.94

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.94 and traded as high as C$9.00. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$8.96, with a volume of 414,265 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUF.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.94.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 63,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,436,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,013,880.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

