Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) & Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Head-To-Head Review

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Bank of Montreal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Bank of Montreal 14.82% 10.69% 0.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $3.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 85.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bank of Montreal pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Bank of Montreal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Montreal 1 5 4 0 2.30

Bank of Montreal has a consensus target price of $88.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Bank of Montreal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.11 $6.47 billion $2.68 24.85 Bank of Montreal $25.68 billion 2.17 $3.79 billion $5.73 15.05

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bank of Montreal. Bank of Montreal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 1,118 branches and 3,542 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers investment and wealth advisory services; digital investing services; financial services and solutions; and investment management, and trust and custody services to institutional, retail, and high net worth investors. In addition, the company provides life insurance, accident and sickness insurance, and annuity products; creditor and travel insurance to bank customers; and reinsurance solutions. Further, it offers client's debt and equity capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication, balance sheet management, and treasury management; strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations, as well as valuation and fairness opinions; and trade finance, risk mitigation, and other operating services. Additionally, the company provides research and access to markets for institutional, corporate, and retail clients; trading solutions that include debt, foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, equity, securitization and commodities; new product development and origination services, as well as risk management advice and services to hedge against fluctuations; and funding and liquidity management services to its clients. It operates through approximately 1,400 bank branches and 4,800 automated banking machines in Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

