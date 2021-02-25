Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

CBU stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,278. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $220,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,642,413. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,338,000 after acquiring an additional 450,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,110,000 after purchasing an additional 176,480 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3,450.8% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 139,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1,588.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 124,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 471.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 114,234 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

