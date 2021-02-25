Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Increased to $4.10 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3.50 to $4.10 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 52.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CYH. Truist raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 86,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,675 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,476,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,125,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 946.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 975,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,434,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.