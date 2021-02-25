Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.81

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 111947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $738.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.