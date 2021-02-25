Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Shares Up 1.3%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €43.61 ($51.31) and last traded at €43.41 ($51.07). 1,092,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.86 ($50.42).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.10 ($49.53).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.97.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

