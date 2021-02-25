Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. Announces Dividend of €1.33 (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of €1.33 ($1.56) per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of COD stock traded up GBX 1.58 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 44.19 ($0.58). 136,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £234.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 68.90 ($0.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.